Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Archaea Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LFG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:LFG opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.05 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.