Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCO shares. HSBC downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 798.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 86.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 181.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCO opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

