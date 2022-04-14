Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

