Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Down 90.7% in March

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ardea Resources stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. Ardea Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

Get Ardea Resources alerts:

Ardea Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel and cobalt mineral resources, and nickel sulphide and gold prospects; and Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.