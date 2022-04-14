Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Down 90.7% in March

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ardea Resources stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. Ardea Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.
Ardea Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardea Resources (ARRRF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.