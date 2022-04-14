argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$5.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($5.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($4.49) and the lowest is ($5.50). argenx reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 532.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($20.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($25.97) to ($16.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($17.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.13) to ($10.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover argenx.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.33.

Shares of ARGX opened at $322.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.08. argenx has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $356.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.28 and its 200-day moving average is $299.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in argenx by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in argenx by 39.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 2.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

