Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Down 91.2% in March

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the March 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARBKF opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.98 ($0.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £4.13 million and a P/E ratio of 0.40.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

