Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Down 91.2% in March

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the March 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ARBKF opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.98 ($0.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £4.13 million and a P/E ratio of 0.40.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBKF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.