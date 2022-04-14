Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARGO. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.