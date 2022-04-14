Ariel King Buys 100,000 Shares of Noble Helium Limited (ASX:NHE) Stock

Noble Helium Limited (ASX:NHE – Get Rating) insider Ariel King bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($29,629.63).
Ariel King also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 11th, Ariel King bought 100,000 shares of Noble Helium stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,000.00 ($28,888.89).
Noble Helium Company Profile
