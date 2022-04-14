Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Arisz Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. Arisz Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.85.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,301,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,037,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,952,000.
Arisz Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Arisz Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
