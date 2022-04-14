Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Arisz Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. Arisz Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Get Arisz Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,301,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,037,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Arisz Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,952,000.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Arisz Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arisz Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arisz Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.