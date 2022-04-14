Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Up 340.0% in March

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arkema from €101.00 ($109.78) to €103.00 ($111.96) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arkema from €124.00 ($134.78) to €129.00 ($140.22) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arkema from €136.00 ($147.83) to €142.00 ($154.35) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $119.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average of $134.96. Arkema has a 52 week low of $100.21 and a 52 week high of $152.18.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.