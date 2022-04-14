Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.15 Million

Analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) will report $115.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.70 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $82.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $504.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.77 million to $505.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $652.65 million, with estimates ranging from $651.70 million to $653.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,375 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,946,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.68. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

