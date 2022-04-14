Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 15,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTE. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARTE opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

