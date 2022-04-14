Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AITX stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.