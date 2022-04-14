Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AITX stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

