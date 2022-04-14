Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 136.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Ascom has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39.
