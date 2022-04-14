Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 136.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Ascom has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

