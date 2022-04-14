ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

ASGN opened at $114.79 on Tuesday. ASGN has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.47.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in ASGN by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

