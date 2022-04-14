Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,770 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,230 ($68.15) to GBX 4,770 ($62.16) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.70) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($65.81) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($86.66) to GBX 5,940 ($77.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,584.44 ($72.77).

AHT opened at GBX 4,564 ($59.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,926.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,558.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,391.28 ($57.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,572 ($85.64). The firm has a market cap of £20.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

