Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,770

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,230 ($68.15) to GBX 4,770 ($62.16) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.19) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($63.85) to GBX 4,950 ($64.50) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,005.75.

OTCMKTS ASHTY traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $242.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,661. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $237.78 and a 52-week high of $349.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

