Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Up 262.3% in March

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 262.3% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($63.85) to GBX 4,950 ($64.50) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($68.15) to GBX 4,770 ($62.16) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.19) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,005.75.

ASHTY opened at $242.20 on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $237.78 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.88.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

