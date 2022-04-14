ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASMIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASM International from €438.00 ($476.09) to €379.00 ($411.96) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ASM International from €440.00 ($478.26) to €350.00 ($380.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $331.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.96. ASM International has a 52 week low of $273.01 and a 52 week high of $497.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.51.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 27.73%. Analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

