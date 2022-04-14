ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €700.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,027.17) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,010.87) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($652.17) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €685.00 ($744.57) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($918.48) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €765.23 ($831.77).

