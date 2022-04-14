ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €700.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €700.00 ($760.87) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($836.96) price objective on ASML in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,027.17) price objective on ASML in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €685.00 ($744.57) price target on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €900.00 ($978.26) target price on ASML in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($918.48) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €765.23 ($831.77).

