ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €900.00 by Barclays

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) received a €900.00 ($978.26) price target from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €685.00 ($744.57) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,027.17) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($836.96) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($652.17) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €765.23 ($831.77).

