ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 2,050 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,755.36 ($48.94).

LON ASC opened at GBX 1,478.88 ($19.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,788.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,236.09. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a one year high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

