ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,850 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,755.36 ($48.94).

ASC stock opened at GBX 1,478.88 ($19.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,788.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,236.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

