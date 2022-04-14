ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,125 at Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.39) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,755.36 ($48.94).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 1,478.88 ($19.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,788.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,236.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75).

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.92), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,735,531.16).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

