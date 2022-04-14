ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given New GBX 2,125 Price Target at Barclays

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.12) to GBX 3,850 ($50.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,927.22.

ASOMY stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

