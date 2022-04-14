ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 4,100

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASOMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.12) to GBX 3,850 ($50.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,927.22.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. 19,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,790. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. ASOS has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.