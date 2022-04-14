ASOS’s (ASC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) price objective on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.39) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.78) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,755.36 ($48.94).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 1,478.88 ($19.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,788.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,236.09. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

