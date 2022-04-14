Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

APNHY opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.96. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $18.79.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.