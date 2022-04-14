Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
APNHY opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.96. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $18.79.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile (Get Rating)
