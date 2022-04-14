ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.40.

ASAZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

ASAZY stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

