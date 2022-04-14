ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.67.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.