Associated Banc (ASB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Associated Banc by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Associated Banc by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.