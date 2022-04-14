Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

ASB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,068. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 over the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 172,434 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 68.3% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 81,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.