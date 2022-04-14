Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.062-$13.512 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AIZ opened at $187.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $189.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.74.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Assurant by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.