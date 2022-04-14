Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALPMY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Astellas Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Astellas Pharma stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.59. Astellas Pharma has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $18.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

