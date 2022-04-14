AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £115 ($149.86) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($114.67) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.34) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($149.86) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($156.37) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.57) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £103.05 ($134.29).
Shares of LON AZN opened at £104.60 ($136.30) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 7,237 ($94.31) and a twelve month high of £110 ($143.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,388.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,924.50. The company has a market capitalization of £162.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,722.95.
AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.
