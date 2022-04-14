AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALOT. TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

