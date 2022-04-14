AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALOT. TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $18.52.
About AstroNova (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.