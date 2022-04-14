Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($5.99) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATYM. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.39) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 490 ($6.39).

ATYM stock opened at GBX 393.90 ($5.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.86). The company has a market cap of £550.90 million and a P/E ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 408.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 399.75.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

