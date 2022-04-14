Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 20.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATER. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Aterian has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $350.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.71.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aterian will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aterian by 96.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aterian by 3,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

