Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

AUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 33.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

