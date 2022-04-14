Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) PT Lowered to $36.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

AY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of AY opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -128.88 and a beta of 0.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $271.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after buying an additional 112,116 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 136.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 64,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.