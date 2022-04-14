ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Get ATN International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ATN International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial dropped their price target on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34. ATN International has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $654.07 million, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.28.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.