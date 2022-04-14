Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in March

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ATVDY opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

