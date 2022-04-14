AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NYSE T opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

