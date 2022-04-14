AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

