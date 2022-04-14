AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $26.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s current price.
T has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.35.
Shares of T opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. AT&T has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
