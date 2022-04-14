AT&T (T) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. AT&T has set its FY22 guidance at $3.10-3.15 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE T opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.35.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

