aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.59.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

LIFE stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.50.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.