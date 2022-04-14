Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurubis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €87.88 ($95.52).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €107.20 ($116.52) on Thursday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €62.20 ($67.61) and a 1 year high of €116.85 ($127.01). The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €105.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

