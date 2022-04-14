Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($103.26) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDA. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.88 ($95.52).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €107.20 ($116.52) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.62. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €62.20 ($67.61) and a 12-month high of €116.85 ($127.01). The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

